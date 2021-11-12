Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY opened at $21.63 on Monday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.