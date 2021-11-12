Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Financial Analysis

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $70.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 42.94 -$122.30 million ($2.88) -22.86 Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.53 $3.87 million $0.99 7.61

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65% Greenlight Capital Re 5.95% 7.61% 2.51%

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Lemonade on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

