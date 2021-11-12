Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Leoni stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Leoni has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

