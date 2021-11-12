Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £615.59 million and a PE ratio of 31.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.56. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

