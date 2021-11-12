Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 72,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

