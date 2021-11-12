LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) traded down 5.5% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $418,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67.

LiveVox Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

