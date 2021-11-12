LiveWorld (LVWD) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LiveWorld to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveWorld and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 18.52 LiveWorld Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 84.70

LiveWorld’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveWorld and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1184 5974 11201 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.11%. Given LiveWorld’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 7.31% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -10.20% -50.81% 3.08%

Risk and Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveWorld rivals beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

