Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 493.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $35,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

