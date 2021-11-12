Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ RIDE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 34,513,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,016,888. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.22.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.