Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RIDE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 34,513,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,016,888. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lordstown Motors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

