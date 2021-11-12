LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,003 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PBUS opened at $47.33 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

