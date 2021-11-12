LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after buying an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after buying an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE CRS opened at $33.51 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.