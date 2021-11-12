LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.