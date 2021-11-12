LPL Financial LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.