LPL Financial LLC Purchases 800 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of BANF opened at $67.98 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

