LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,835 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

