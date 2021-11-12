Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $14.27 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

