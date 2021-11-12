M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.24. The firm has a market cap of £26.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Get M Winkworth alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.