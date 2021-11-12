Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 11,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

