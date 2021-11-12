MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00006731 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $704,153.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

