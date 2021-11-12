MakiSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,086,443.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

