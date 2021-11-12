Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 278.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 766,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 183,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 158,560 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

