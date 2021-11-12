Man Group plc Buys 21,547 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.86.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

