Man Group plc Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 244.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,491 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

