Man Group plc Has $6.13 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Man Group plc raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 37.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $668.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.90. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

