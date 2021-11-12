Man Group plc Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.42 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

