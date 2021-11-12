Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $19.98 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

