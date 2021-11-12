Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 11,006 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 4.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $178.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $183.93.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

