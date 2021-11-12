Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 530.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133,367.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 197,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

