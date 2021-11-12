Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

MARA traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. 13,064,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141,299. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -199.78 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Digital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.