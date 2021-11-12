Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.
MARA traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. 13,064,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141,299. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -199.78 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $83.45.
A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
