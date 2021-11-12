Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 29,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

