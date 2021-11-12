Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 29,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
