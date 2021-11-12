Mariner LLC Buys 4,605 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.57 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

