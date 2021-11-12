Mariner LLC Has $16.17 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.70 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

