Mariner LLC Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.