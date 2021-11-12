Mariner LLC Has $33.86 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

