Mariner LLC Purchases 28,832 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $33,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.