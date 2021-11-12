Mariner LLC Purchases 81,614 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period.

IGF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

