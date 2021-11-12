Mariner LLC Sells 53,593 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,593 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $25,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

