Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $327.74 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

