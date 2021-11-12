Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 70,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

