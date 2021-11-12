Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.