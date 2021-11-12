MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 94.8% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $157.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.