MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 324,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

YSG stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.