Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 790,382 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 189.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.00 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

