Marshall Wace LLP Has $41.68 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,427 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $41,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.96 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

