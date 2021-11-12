Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,189,431 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189,431 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.27% of LendingClub worth $40,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Maxim Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,459 shares of company stock valued at $665,309. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

