Marshall Wace LLP Takes $30.58 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

