Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of RH worth $35,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 28.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RH by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,392,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of RH by 84.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $635.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a 1 year low of $391.24 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $667.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.67.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

