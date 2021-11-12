Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,161 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of The Williams Companies worth $40,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.