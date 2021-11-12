Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 116,095 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,095 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Western Digital worth $49,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $58.82 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

