Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 560,536 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 913,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $53,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Oak Street Health by 134.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

